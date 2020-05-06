xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hogan says some outdoor activity restrictions that were in place to stop spread of coronavirus will be lifted this week

By
Baltimore Sun
May 06, 2020 3:50 PM
Gov. Larry Hogan announces that outdoor activities such as boating, fishing, golf, camping and state beaches will be open to the public as of 7am tomorrow.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday announced the easing of outdoor activity restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus beginning Thursday at 7 a.m.

The governor amended his stay-at-home order to allow for individual and small group sports such as golfing and tennis, outdoor fitness instruction, recreational fishing and hunting, recreational boating and horseback riding.

Maryland’s beaches and state parks will also open Thursday for walking and exercise. Local governments will have the flexibility to take similar actions at their discretion, Hogan said.

