Maryland Gov. Hogan orders nursing homes to report staff, resident vaccinations weekly, state makes data public

The state of Maryland will require nursing homes to report coronavirus vaccination rates for residents and staff every week and will share the data publicly.
Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that the state will also expand a “vaccine confidence effort” to encourage nursing home workers to get inoculated to protect themselves and those in their care.
The data will be posted on the Department of Aging website and at each facility, Hogan said at a news conference at FutureCare NorthPoint in Dundalk.
“The fastest way to get back to normal is to get everyone vaccinated,” Hogan said.
He encouraged nursing homes to offer incentives for workers who get the shots, similar to the $100 payments he offered Monday to state government workers.
“If you’re not yet vaccinated, please get your vaccine immediately. It keeps you, your family and your neighbors safe,” Hogan said.