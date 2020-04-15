Gov. Hogan mandates face coverings in businesses, public transportation as state inches toward recovery

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday issued an executive order requiring masks or face coverings for people inside retail establishments or riding public transportation in the state as Maryland continues to face the coronavirus pandemic.
The order, which will also apply to staff members at those businesses, will go into effect 7 a.m. Saturday, giving retailers time to put appropriate social distancing measures in place. Instructions for how to make masks your own mask are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.
“While this order is an important step in our immediate efforts to protect public health and safety, the wearing of masks is also something that we may all have to become more accustomed to in order to safely reopen our state," Hogan said during a speech at the Maryland State House.
Hogan said Maryland is beginning to see initial signs that social distancing is working. Hospitalization rates are starting to show possible signs of stabilizing.
“Because of early and aggressive actions, and because of the extraordinary sacrifice of Marylanders, we’re now in a position to move from containment and mitigation to plan the gradual rollout of our recovery phase,” the Republican governor said.
Hogan said such plans would be laid out in greater detail next week, though he touched on four: greatly expanding the state’s testing capacity, with a goal of 10,000 tests per day; increasing the hospitals’ surge capacity; raising the state’s supply of personal protective equipment; and building a contact tracing operation.
“There are some very real reasons for hope and optimism right now, and there is clearly a light at the end of this tunnel, but exactly how and when we will get to that light is going to be up to each and every one of us,” Hogan said.
Hogan said his team has been discussing how to reopen businesses and institutions for weeks because he expects it to be difficult. Some details may be outlined next week, but don’t expect a final plan, he said.
Asked about when the restrictions might be lifted, Hogan said, “I think everybody would like to know when we’re going to get back to a normal life.
“The worst possible thing we could do is to take actions too quickly and then have that spike so we look like New York. ... We are starting to slow that growth slightly. We have not yet reached the peak. Now would be the worst time to take our foot off the accelerator.”
In the past week, Maryland has received 1 million additional face shields and 1,000 ICU beds. In the next week, it expects deliveries of 4.5 million additional N95 masks, 290 oxygen concentrators and 252 ICU ventilators.
Ellington E. Churchill Jr., secretary of general services, said that in the past week, Maryland received face shield surgical supplies, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach and equipment like beds. In the next seven days, the state expects to get oxygen concentrators, N95 masks and KN95 masks typically used for occupational grade respirators.
Maryland is increasing its tracing efforts. The state has 250 people conducting contact tracing. It plans to quadruple that force to at least 1,000 dedicated contact tracers.
Fran Phillips, deputy secretary for public health, said 100% of the state’s health investigators are now engaged in tracing COVID-19 cases. She says the circle of contacts for coronavirus patients has become smaller because of Marylanders cooperating with social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Phillips said more than 800 Marylanders have voluntarily registered as having recovered from coronavirus, more than the state’s confirmed number of people who have recovered, and 100 have volunteered to share their stories publicly.
Roy C. McGrath, the director of Maryland Environmental Service, said testing supplies remain in “profound demand.” But Maryland received materials to perform 40,000 tests from a combination of labs; 30,000 of those tests will use the state’s existing testing machine. A “limited” number are rapid tests, and the state is working to acquire more quick tests, McGrath said.
″We believe we’re on track to try to get there," Hogan said of the goal of 10,000 daily tests.
Asked about President Donald Trump’s comments about outranking governors, Hogan said an “interesting dynamic” has played out over the past 24 hours. He believes Trump, a Republican, reversed himself by the end of the day Tuesday. There are certain federal guidelines states are bound by, but “I think the governors are going to make their own decisions within the guidelines,” he said.
Hogan said he has asked the Trump administration to support the governors and states, and asked for help in breaking the “logjam” in the U.S. Senate.
“Without sufficient federal investment, we will be unable to do all the things we’re being asked to do and states could be forced to confront the prospect of devastating budget reductions to essential services,” Hogan said.
This story will be updated.