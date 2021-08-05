Maryland’s state jail, hospital and health care workers will need COVID vaccine or have to wear masks and be tested

Maryland will require state employees at a number of congregate facilities to get COVID-19 vaccinations, or submit to regular testing and mask-wearing restrictions starting Sept. 1, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
Hogan’s order applies to 48 state facilities, including correctional institutions, nursing homes and health care facilities. Those who do not get at least one dose of the vaccine by September will have to be tested multiple times a week, Hogan said.
Hogan also encouraged private operators of nursing homes and other similar institutions to require vaccination among employees.
During a news conference in Annapolis Thursday, Hogan cited the delta variant of COVID-19 as a reason for the new rules, saying nearly all of the cases sequenced by the state were examples of delta.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire in areas with low vaccination rates,” Hogan said.
Hogan said the largest state employees union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, signed on to the measure. Other, smaller unions said they agreed with the mandate, Hogan said.
The state had previously offered $100 bonuses to employees who got their free vaccination, and lots of people took advantage of the deal, Hogan said. Now the state is opting for the “carrot and stick” method, Hogan said.
Hogan’s announcement came on the same day that Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reinstated a mask mandate for the city, also citing the variant.
Maryland remains one of the most vaccinated states in the nation, with 77.9% of adults having received at least one dose of a vaccine.
But cases have risen of late. The state reported more than 700 new cases Thursday — a level not seen since May. Hospitalizations have risen for 11 straight days, and Hogan said Thursday the vast majority were unvaccinated. The state’s positivity rate has climbed to 3.64% after falling below 1%.
Since January, 96% of Maryland’s cases have been among unvaccinated people, said Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy health secretary for public health services. So far, the state has recorded 3,800 so-called “breakthrough infections” among 3.2 million fully vaccinated Marylanders. Some 454 fully vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized, and 53 have died, Chan said.
Hogan said Thursday he wouldn’t be instituting new mask requirements or other restrictions.
“There is nothing more effective at saving lives and keeping people out of the hospital than the vaccines,” Hogan said.
“Just get the damn vaccine,” he said.
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.