Maryland Gov. Hogan announces threshold for lifting indoor mask rule; sites ready to give COVID vaccine Thursday to younger teens

If Marylanders keep getting vaccinated, they soon could be allowed to ditch their masks indoors, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.
Once at least 70% of adults in the state get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Hogan said Maryland will lift its mandate requiring wearing masks in indoor public spaces. According to the state’s data, Maryland recently surpassed having 65% of adults with at least one shot on board.
The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two shots given a few weeks apart for full effectiveness, while the Johnson & Johnson inoculation takes just one dose.
The Republican governor’s threshold for lifting the mask mandate is statewide, so even areas with low vaccination rates will be able to go along with mask-free dining, shopping and work at offices and other businesses once highly vaccinated areas help reach the threshold.
Hogan noted during a news conference outside the governor’s mansion that his 70% goal is in line with Democratic President Joe Biden’s target of having 70% of American adults on the way to being vaccinated by July 4. Biden’s goal, however, has not been formally tied to any other actions.
“Maryland is vaccinating at a faster rate than the nation and faster than most other states,” Hogan said.
That 70% threshold doesn’t take into account children, most of who are not yet eligible for the shot. They remain capable of spreading the virus and falling ill from COVID-19. Seventy percent of the adult population, people 18 and older, represents less than 55% of Maryland’s total population of more than 6 million people.
Public health officials and government leaders have pushed for the nation to achieve “herd immunity” — a point where enough people have been vaccinated against the virus or recovered from it that the virus finds fewer people to infect. Some health experts believe that 80% is needed for herd immunity. Others are starting to doubt whether herd immunity is possible with an increasing number of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus spreading.
The state has been preparing to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds, now that the Pfizer vaccine authorized for younger children in the U.S. As of Thursday, vaccination locations in Maryland will be ready to vaccinate this group of younger children.
Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy health secretary, said it’s important to vaccinate children because vaccination is part of a tool box “to help us turn the corner on COVID-19.” She noted that with new variants of COVID-19 developing, it is more important than ever to get as many people as possible vaccinated.
She also said the proportion of children and teenagers who are getting infected is growing, in part because so many adults have been vaccinated.
Regardless of vaccination rates, Hogan is also rolling back most of Maryland’s remaining pandemic restrictions, effective Saturday.
Indoor and outdoor venues — including concert venues, convention facilities and professional team stadiums — will be allowed to resume normal operations and have full capacity, though mask rules apply for the time being.
Restaurants and bars will also be able to resume normal operations, including allowing people to stand in bar areas. Tables will no longer need to be spaced 6 feet apart and barriers between booths can come down.
“Every business in Maryland will be able to open at 100% with no restrictions” as of Saturday, Hogan said.
“The only thing that will remain in place, for the time being, is the indoor mask requirement,” the governor said.
He urged unvaccinated Marylanders to get their shots as quickly as possible, as the fastest way “to get rid of our damn masks.” People who do not get vaccinated are slowing economic recovery and putting themselves and others at risk.
“There is simply no excuse for putting of your vaccination any longer,” Hogan said.
Earlier Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced a rolling back of restrictions in the city, which had been among the strictest in the state. Starting Monday, city restaurants and stores can go to full capacity, while other establishments will be limited to 50%, including stadiums, live performance venues, movie theaters, convention facilities and banquet halls.
However, the Baltimore Orioles said they’ll voluntarily keep to 25% capacity in Oriole Park at Camden Yards for now.
The cruise terminal in Baltimore will be allowed to reopen Saturday, and cruise companies are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to resume trips.
Hogan also directed the state Department of Labor to work with federal officials on reinstating a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits must actively look for a job. That requirement was suspended early in the pandemic.
This article will be updated.