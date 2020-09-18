Maryland Gov. Hogan further relaxes coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an order on Friday allowing restaurants to offer expanded indoor dining starting next week, but it was not immediately clear if local governments would go along with it.
Hogan announced his decision to increase capacity limits to 75% after visiting bars and restaurants in downtown Annapolis, where many have expanded onto the sidewalks and streets to accommodate diners while their indoor operations are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He made no mention in his announcement of what public health metrics were considered in making his decision.
The state calculates its positivity rate for the past week as 3.21%, while the Johns Hopkins University, which uses a different calculation, puts the state above 6%. The World Health Organization recommends governments see two weeks of positivity less than 5% before expanding allowed activities.
Hogan did, however, tout next week’s Maryland Restaurant Week, in which many restaurants will offer deals in hopes of spurring business.
As with Hogan’s past orders, local governments retain the authority to decide whether to go along with the relaxed restrictions.
Baltimore — which has consistently taken a more cautious approach to reopening than the state — only moved last week to open indoor dining to half-capacity.
Hogan held an in-person meeting with Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young about escalating violence in the city just two days ago. Even so, he did not give city officials a heads-up that he was once again loosening restrictions.
Restaurants and bars currently are allowed a maximum of 50% capacity for indoor dining. Buffets are not allowed and patrons can only be served while seated.
This article will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.