As coronavirus spreads, Maryland officials reopen Laurel hospital to prepare for surge of patients

As coronavirus deaths continue to rise in Maryland, state and local officials are opening Laurel Regional Hospital to prepare for a potential surge of patients.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks planned a Wednesday afternoon news conference about the expansion of 135 beds at the hospital.
“I am really pleased to announce that today we will discuss the Laurel hospital, which we have opened up to give us additional bed capacity,” Alsobrooks told a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday morning during a virtual meeting. “Prince George’s has some of the sickest patients in the state.”
Maryland’s confirmed death toll from the coronavirus climbed Wednesday to 631, with the state reporting 47 more victims of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Prince George’s has reported more deaths than any other jurisdiction in Maryland: 125.
Alsobrooks said she wanted to warn men ― and in particular, black men ― that some are waiting too long to seek health care when they feel sick.
“Men are waiting much too long to seek medical treatment,” Alsobrooks, a Democrat, said. “They are waiting way too late. We are having people dying at home. Please seek treatment sooner.”
The hospital is among two facilities recently opened as part of the Republican governor’s plan to add 6,000 more hospital beds in the state. Before the coronavirus outbreak, the state had four dozen acute care hospitals with about 7,400 beds for adults, a number that didn’t include beds for psychiatric patients, women in labor and delivery, and some others.
With the help of the Maryland National Guard, state officials also have built a field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center that can treat 250 patients. It will be run by Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland Medical System.
Dr. Mohan Suntha, CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, which operates the Laurel facility, said he’s been seeing a “popcorn” effect among the hospital network’s 13 locations.
When the virus first came to Maryland, there was a surge of patients at the Anne Arundel County’s Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Suntha told lawmakers. Now, he said, the surge of patients is in Prince George’s.
“We’ve described a popcorn effect. Not every community has experienced the surge at the same time or severity,” Suntha said. “We’ve been able to allocate resources to where the surge is most prominent.”
He said when a hospital begins to see a surge, officials can move patients to other sites in the UMMS network, such as facilities in Baltimore.
“Citizens of Prince George’s County are well cared for,” Suntha said, adding that the Laurel facility is “a huge asset.”
Suntha said Maryland officials directed newly acquired federal resources to the location.
“The first 35 ventilators that the state got through their allocation ... went to the Laurel campus,” he added.
UMMS converted the former Laurel Regional Hospital to an outpatient medical center after acquiring it in 2017.
The Laurel Medical Center will be staffed by nearly 400 contracted health care workers, in addition to UMMS staff, officials said.
Suntha said the UMMS network is not currently overwhelmed. State data show about 1,400 hospital beds are in use due to COVID-19 patients.
“We are thinking about what next week looks like and what two weeks look like from here," Suntha said. "That’s where our angst increases.”
Alsobrooks and Suntha spoke as they addressed a legislative task force chaired by House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, Democrats from Baltimore County and Baltimore City, respectively.