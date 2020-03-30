Maryland will be under a ‘stay at home’ order to fight coronavirus spread. What does that mean?

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a “stay at home” order for Maryland residents on Monday — further curtailing daily life in the Free State in hopes of slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.
“Every Marylander can be a hero, just by staying home,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a news conference outside the State House in Annapolis Monday morning.
Here’s what the order, which will be in effect starting 8 p.m. on Monday, means for state residents.
You can only go out for “essential activities."
Essential activities are defined as caring for yourself and your household, including pets and livestock. It’s OK to go to the grocery store and to get household supplies “needed to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential maintenance of the home.”
You also can go out for health reasons, such as getting medical treatment and medication.
Some people can still go to work.
The order allows people to go to work — if it’s an essential business that’s still open. Last week, Hogan ordered non-essential businesses to close.
He also asked essential businesses to “scale down” their operations as much as possible.
Owners of non-essential businesses that are closed can also go to and from their work place “for the purpose of engaging in Minimal Operations,” according to the order. “Minimal operations” includes tasks such as maintaining the property, facilitating teleworking, processing payroll and caring for animals at a business.
Stores and businesses that are non-essential can no longer offer curbside pick up of goods. They can offer delivery service, provided they follow health guidelines.
Campgrounds must close, with an exception only for people living in recreational vehicles who have no other place to go.
It’s OK to go out to exercise, within reason.
If you’re going to go out for a walk, run or bike ride, you must comply with social distancing directives to keep at least six feet away from other people and not to congregate in groups. You should only go out with members of your immediate household.
Parents can pick up meals or supplies from schools.
The order includes a provision allowing for travel to schools “for purposes of receiving meals or instructional materials for distance learning.”
Maryland has set up hundreds of locations around the state where meals are provided to children. They will remain open.
Don’t go on a road trip.
Hogan asked Marylanders not to travel out of state unless it is “absolutely necessary.” Anyone who returns to Maryland from another state is asked to self-quarantine at home for two weeks, Hogan said.
“We encourage not just businesses but families and friends to make every effort to use remote forms of communication to limit person-to-person contact,” he said.