Coronavirus cases now in 60 nursing home facilities across Maryland: ‘The virus is everywhere’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said coronavirus cases or clusters of cases have now been identified in 60 different nursing home facilities across the state, as well as in multiple correctional facilities in the state.
“We now have widespread, community transmission. This virus is everywhere and it is a threat to nearly everyone,” he said.
Hogan said he has issued an executive order prohibiting mortgage lenders from initiating the foreclosure process for people who can’t pay their mortgages on time given the pandemic, and that 70 banks, mortgage lenders and other entities in the state have already agreed to provide additional flexibility to those in debt.
He said he has also extended the ban on residential evictions for renters during the current state of emergency to commercial and industrial property renters, and barred the repossession of cars and motor homes.
The Republican governor made his comments in Annapolis on Friday afternoon, after officials reported an 18% jump in the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state from the day prior, to 2,758. There have been 42 deaths in Maryland.
“I wish that I could tell you when we’re going to turn the corner," Hogan said. "We simply don’t know just how bad things are going to get, or exactly how long this is going to last.”
Hogan then quoted former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who presided over that country during World War II, as saying, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”
“That is exactly what we are all going to have to do,” Hogan said.
The acute respiratory disease caused by the virus has now affected more than a million people globally. The pandemic has forced strict control measures, including a stay-at-home order that Hogan instituted in Maryland. A record 84,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week, part of a massive economic contraction globally.
Hogan has said the spread of the virus, which is overwhelming health care facilities, including in the New York area, is only going to get worse in Maryland before it gets better.
Hogan said initial construction of a new field hospital within the Baltimore Convention Center, adding much needed beds to the state’s hospital capacity, has been completed. More than 5,400 people have signed up for the state’s volunteer medical corps, designed to provide back up to healthcare workers, he said.
Hogan also said he understands people are frustrated with not being able to attend religious services, and called for a statewide moment of unity this coming Sunday.
“At noon this Sunday, I am calling on all Marylanders, regardless of faith, to join together at home, or wherever you are, in a moment of prayer or reflection for those we have lost, those who are sick, and the doctors, nurses, clinicians, health care workers and first responders on the front lines around the clock, working to bring about a new dawn in our history,” Hogan said.
