Maryland Gov. Hogan announces state budget freeze as coronavirus hammers economy

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he’s enacting a state budget freeze as the state continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 7,000 Marylanders.
“The state is immediately instituting a budget freeze on all state spending across all state government agencies,” Hogan said during a news conference at the State House in Annapolis.
The state will only spend money on coronavirus-related expenses and payroll, Hogan said. Additionally, the state will institute a hiring freeze and look for possible cuts in the budget.
Hogan’s announcement came on the heels of predictions from the state’s comptroller that the state could miss out on billions of dollars just in the next three months.
Hogan said the pandemic will be costly for years to come and “substantial budget actions” will be needed. “Responding to this crisis will likely create a multi-year budget issue,” said Hogan, a Republican.
Hogan also said he is not likely to support bills that are awaiting his signature that would affect the budget in the future.
“It is very unlikely that any bills that require increased spending will be signed into law,” he said.
The Democratic-led General Assembly passed a sweeping education bill that requires billions in additional spending on public schools in the coming years, though it inserted a provision to pause the increases if there’s a significant financial downturn.
Lawmakers also passed targeted tax increases on digitally downloaded products, online advertising and tobacco and nicotine products, and they made changes to corporate tax rules to generate more money.
Hogan also announced that the June 2 primary elections will be conducted largely by mail, with limited in-person voting available for people who cannot vote by mail.
“In those rare cases where people must vote in person, significant social distancing practices must be implemented,” Hogan said.
The state also is encouraging people who have recovered from the coronavirus to join a new “Covid Connect” program to share their experiences and possibly sign up for involvement in research.
Fran Phillips, the deputy secretary of health, said more than 400 Marylanders have recovered and are eligible to participate. Phillips said she has spoken to many who have recovered.
“What has been so striking is their interest in giving back,” she said.
Hogan also said the state is spending $2.5 million to launch a “large-scale” coronavirus testing program with the University of Maryland School of Medicine that could eventually process 20,000 tests per day.
He also said the state will work with FEMA to set up a decontamination site for N95 masks at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum.
The facility will use a decontamination unit that can “clean and sterilize” up to 80,000 masks per day.
“This newly developed technology will allow them to be reused, which will help protect our healthcare workers and those on the front lines, while we await the new production and additional supply of PPE,” Hogan said.
He became emotional when discussing Sunday’s celebration of Easter.
“Easter really is a day of hope, which is something that all of us could desperately use right now,” Hogan said. “So this weekend, I ask all Marylanders — regardless of their faith — to reflect on that spirit of hope and carry it forward in these difficult days ahead.”
He urged people to stay home for the Easter holiday.
“We are ramping up the curve,” he said. “This is going to be one of our most dangerous times ever … This would be the worst possible time for people to be violating executive orders and congregating.”