Maryland Gov. Hogan announces COVID vaccine equity plan that seeks community partners

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday unveiled a plan to improve equity in vaccine distribution that largely relies on churches and community groups requesting clinics in their neighborhoods.
Hogan touted the plan as a way to improve the pace of getting coronavirus vaccine shots into the arms of Marylanders who are not white. Three majority-Black jurisdictions — Baltimore City and Prince George’s and Charles counties — each have fewer people vaccinated than the state’s other counties do.
“We’re not where we need to be with the Black community or the Hispanic community,” the Republican governor said during a State House news conference. “And so we continue to take every effort to ramp that up.”
Last month, Hogan appointed Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead of the Maryland Army National Guard as his point person on equity issues with vaccine distribution.
Birckhead, a Black woman, said hard-to-reach and underserved communities face barriers to vaccination.
“Intentionality is our mantra,” she said. “We want to meet people where they are.”
Birckhead laid out a process for community groups to request vaccination clinics and receive state support. She noted small-scale clinics that have taken place and plans to run larger community-based clinics to complement the vaccines given at mass vaccination sites, hospitals and pharmacies.
Churches have been a key partner, she said.
“Going forward, these houses of worship are places of refuge. People feel safe and cared for there. These community-based models will build confidence in vaccines,” said Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, who is a member of a Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force led by Birckhead.
The plan is based on community groups initiating the process of setting up a clinic. When asked about that, Birckhead said the state will also do the process in reverse, identifying areas where residents may need vaccines and then finding community partners to host the clinics.
“We’re hitting it from both angles,” she said.
Birckhead said there also will be mobile vaccination clinics on the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will bring in trailers for mobile clinics.
Hogan also touted the state’s outreach efforts, noting a “GoVax” campaign that urges Maryland residents to get the vaccine when they’re eligible. He said the campaign has enlisted diverse voices to appear in ads for the campaign, including Juan Dixon, the men’s basketball coach at Coppin State University, a historically Black school in Baltimore. Dixon, a Baltimore native who is Black, starred as a player at the University of Maryland.
Hogan also sought to rebuff criticism that the state has over-attributed low vaccination rates among people who are Black and Hispanic to hesitation to take the shots because of concerns about their safety and purpose — rather than to a distribution system that favors people with computers, cars and the ability to take off work on short notice.
The issue was raised Wednesday night during a meeting of lawmakers from Baltimore City and Prince George’s County, who are concerned that their residents aren’t getting a fair chance to get shots.
“Look, I’m not going to respond to every political criticism. We’re just going to continue to the best we can,” Hogan said Thursday.
The governor touted the state’s vaccine equity plan as the first of its kind in the country. New Mexico announced an equity plan last week to target vaccines for areas with high coronavirus case rates and socioeconomic and other factors that make residents vulnerable to the virus.