Maryland Gov. Hogan to give COVID update Wednesday afternoon

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan plans to offer an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
He’s scheduled to speak from the State House in Annapolis at 2 p.m.
The Republican governor’s remarks come as the pandemic, fueled by the delta variant of the virus, is on an upswing in the state and across the nation.
New infections, hospitalizations and deaths have climbed steadily this summer. As of Wednesday morning, 630 people were being treated for the coronavirus in Maryland hospitals.
The state’s testing positivity rate is 4.92% and nearly every part of the state is experiencing “substantial” or “high” spread of the virus, as measured by the federal government.
Some local governments have taken steps to curb the spread of the virus, including Baltimore City, which reinstituted a requirement to wear masks in indoor settings.
Many school districts are requiring masks for students and staff when classes resume in the coming weeks, and Howard and Baltimore counties went a step further, requiring school employees to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing.
There are concerns that hospitals could fill up with children once school starts, with a combination of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses. As of last week, 204 of the state’s 271 hospital beds for pediatric patients were being used.
Some have called on the state to take more steps, such as implementing an indoor mask order, mandating masks in schools, requiring vaccinations in more places or returning to a statewide state of emergency.
Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader indicated Tuesday that broad, statewide vaccine or mask mandates weren’t up for consideration. But when asked about efforts to get more health care workers vaccinated, he said to watch the governor’s news conference on Wednesday.
There remains opposition to masks and vaccines in some pockets of the state. A school board meeting in Harford County earlier this week had to be halted after anti-mask protesters disrupted the meeting.