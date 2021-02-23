Maryland to open fourth mass vaccination site in Southern Maryland’s Charles County

Additional vaccines could be on the way soon: Hogan said top White House officials told governors on a conference call Tuesday that a decision from federal regulators on whether to issue emergency approval for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday. Millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have already been produced, including by Emergent BioSolutions in Maryland, and Hogan said White House officials told him states could begin receiving shipments of doses as early as next week if U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials sign off on the vaccine.