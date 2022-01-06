Maryland to open 10 new COVID testing sites at hospitals throughout state

Maryland is launching 10 new COVID-19 testings sites at hospitals as a surge in the virus has led to hours-long lines at testing centers throughout the state, Gov. Larry Hogan announced.
Hogan spoke Thursday at the University of Maryland’s Laurel Medical Center, a former hospital that houses one of the new testing operations. The facility reopened more than 100 hospital beds in the early months of the pandemic in spring 2020 to treat coronavirus patients.
In addition to Laurel Medical Center, testing sites will open at hospitals in La Plata, Largo, Hagerstown, Frederick, Lanham, Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Leonardtown. They will take walk-up and drive-up patients without appointments, Hogan said.
As the omicron variant of the virus has spread rapidly through Maryland, residents have struggled to find tests to confirm whether they’re infected or not. As fast as local governments and testing sites have gotten rapid, at-home tests, they’ve been handed out. They’re flying off the shelves of drugstores, too.
Public and private testing locations that offer more sensitive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests have been inundated. Many PCR testing sites had shut down or reduced their hours over the summer and fall, as the pandemic response shifted away from testing and toward vaccinations.
Local governments have started to ramp back up their PCR testing operations, including Baltimore County, which plans to open a site in White Marsh next week, and Baltimore City, which opened a large-scale, drive-up testing site near Pimlico Race Course this week.
Howard County officials have set up a dedicated testing site for government and school employees and on Thursday morning announced a mobile testing site for the public at a fire station in Elkridge. And Carroll County opened an appointment-only, drive-through testing site at the county’s agriculture center in Westminster on Thursday.
Latest Coronavirus
Maryland’s testing positivity rate has shot up to nearly 30% in recent weeks, meaning that nearly three in 10 reported coronavirus test results are positive. A total of 3,172 patients in Maryland hospitals are being treated for the coronavirus — a patient load that could reach 5,000 in the coming weeks, according to state health officials.