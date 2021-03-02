Former Trump CDC director tapped as Hogan COVID-19 adviser; Western Maryland mass COVID vaccine site announced

“We did put science first,” Redfield said. “I am, if anything I was disappointed of through my time at CDC, was the inconsistency of messaging. It’s really important in public health, and [Marylanders] are so fortunate with Governor Hogan, to have that public health message echoed by civic leaders. We stood for that and across the country, unfortunately, there were a number of civic leaders that didn’t echo the public health message.”