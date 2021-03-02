Former Trump CDC director tapped as Hogan COVID-19 adviser; Western Maryland mass COVID vaccine site announced

A top former federal public health official, Dr. Robert Redfield, will serve as a senior advisor for Maryland’s COVID-19 response, including the state’s vaccination campaign, which will soon feature mass vaccination clinics in six geographic regions, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
Redfield, who served as the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2018 to 2021 under former president Donald Trump, will now advise Maryland’s Republican governor on a range of pressing public health matters, including the state’s vaccine rollout, the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants and how to safely reopen the state.
He’ll serve in a volunteer capacity, according to a Hogan spokesman, and help oversee an immunization campaign that’s seen vaccines shot into the arms of more than 1.3 million people across the state, but which has been criticized persistently as confusing, inequitable and lacking transparency.
At a news conference Tuesday, Hogan touted Redfield’s role in combating the coronavirus pandemic from the helm of the federal government’s public health authority. Redfield left office in January and Hogan said he planned to return to Maryland, where he co-founded the University of Maryland’s Institute of Human Virology and served as chief of infectious disease and vice chair of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
“From the very beginning of this crisis I have always emphasized how important it is to follow the science and to get the very best advice from the medical experts and we’re very fortunate to have such a renowned expert as Dr. Redfield,” Hogan said, adding that Redfield would join a “world class” team of doctors and public health experts.
But Redfield’s time leading the CDC under Trump was not without hiccups, and his leadership of the agency came under intense scrutiny for the country’s handling of the pandemic. The administration was criticized for being slow to respond and for providing inconsistent messaging about COVID-19.
Flanking Hogan in Annapolis Tuesday, Redfield defended his tenure, saying the center remained the “premiere public health agency of the world” and that in response to the pandemic “generated literally thousands of pages of recommendations to the American public.” But Redfield expressed some remorse about the lack of a clear message, though he distanced himself from responsibility.
“We did put science first,” Redfield said. “I am, if anything I was disappointed of through my time at CDC, was the inconsistency of messaging. It’s really important in public health, and [Marylanders] are so fortunate with Governor Hogan, to have that public health message echoed by civic leaders. We stood for that and across the country, unfortunately, there were a number of civic leaders that didn’t echo the public health message.”
In Maryland, Redfield will inherit a vaccination campaign which is sending vaccines to various providers including mass vaccination sites. Hogan announced Tuesday that the state would open by the end of March its sixth mass vaccination site, located at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets and serving Western Maryland, though it will be open to eligible people from across the state.
The Hagerstown clinic means Maryland is operating or setting up sites in the five geographic regions — Southern Maryland, the Eastern Shore, the area surrounding Washington D.C., the Baltimore metro area and Western Maryland — it first targeted for mass vaccination hubs. However, Hogan said the state was discussing with interested counties the potential for standing up similar sites in their jurisdictions.
More vaccination sites and an approximately 50,000 dose boost to the state’s vaccine supply from Johnson & Johnson comes at a time where it’s become even more urgent for the state to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, as three mutant strains of the coronavirus have been identified in Maryland and two have spread considerably since being detected.
Variants first discovered in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil were first identified in Maryland in January and February, though as of Sunday there were at least 68 cases of the strain first discovered in the U.K., nine cases of the mutation prevalent in South Africa and still one case of the variant first found in Brazil.
Public health officials expect the number infections associated with variants to climb considering evidence of spread in the community and the state bolstering scientific lab testing to identify such cases.
Hogan added that after the one-time influx of single-dose Johnson & Johnson immunizations, federal officials told him there would be an approximately two-week hiatus before more doses can be sent to the states. In the meantime, the 50,000 doses will be spread among various vaccine providers across the state, including local health departments, hospitals and mass vaccination clinics.