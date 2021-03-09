Maryland COVID reopening: Limits lifted at restaurants, stores; large venues to allow 50% capacity

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday eased several coronavirus restrictions in the state, including lifting all capacity limits at restaurants and opening up large indoor and outdoor venues at 50% capacity, while keeping in effect the state’s mask mandate.
Previously allowed under statewide guidance to operate at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors, bars and restaurants will be allowed to welcome more customers so long as their patrons are seated and distanced. People are not permitted to crowd around the bar.
The removal of capacity restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 also applies to retail businesses, religious facilities, gyms, casinos, personal services and indoor recreational establishments. Theaters as well as venues for live music, conventions and weddings and outdoor sporting venues will be allowed to operate at half-capacity.
But individual jurisdictions are allowed to keep more strict restrictions in place than what is allowed at the state level.
“The sun is shining. Spring is coming. And the weather continues to get warmer. We want to stress that outside is safer than inside,” Hogan said at a news conference at the State House in Annapolis.
But, he said, “the virus is still with us.”
“The time is right” to lift restrictions, the Republican governor said, adding that his administration has been balancing keeping residents health and building the economy back. “Our health metrics are great and it’s time to get our economy going.”
Masking and physical distancing, along with other safety measures, will still be required at those entities whose capacity restrictions were lifted or loosened. The state of emergency also remains in effect.
While other governors in the country, like those of Texas and Mississippi, were scrutinized by public health experts for withdrawing their state’s mask mandate, Hogan, a Republican, emphasized Maryland’s mask mandate remained.
Facial coverings are required at all indoor facilities open to the public, like grocery stores and fitness centers, and the public areas of private and public businesses, as well as on mass transportation.
Masks have been touted by public health officials as critical to preventing further spread of the virus, which as of Tuesday morning, had infected 388,666 people in Maryland and killed 7,806.
Three more contagious strains of the coronavirus have been detected in Maryland and have been spreading. Public health officials expect to continue to identify more cases of the variants first discovered in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil as the state bolsters scientific lab testing for those strains.
However, Hogan and his health officials have touted the decline over the past weeks of several metrics used to track the disease including the number of hospitalizations and the state’s testing positivity rate.
Meanwhile, the state continues to ramp up its vaccination campaign. More than 1 million people have received their initial immunizations and 572,617 have been fully vaccinated.