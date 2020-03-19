Watch live: Gov. Hogan to make further announcements about coronavirus

The morning after the state of Maryland announced its first death related to the novel coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday. A link will be provided here closer to the start of the press conference.
The Prince George’s County man who died was in his 60s and had underlying health problems, state officials said. He acquired the COVID-19 illness through community transmission.
Hogan’s press conference will be live-streamed on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
This story will be updated with news from the press conference. Refresh for updates.