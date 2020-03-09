18 Maryland residents exposed to coronavirus on cruise ships, being monitored for disease

Eighteen Marylanders are being monitored for the novel coronavirus after being exposed to it on cruise ships, including one that toured the Nile River and another that docked Monday in California.
A dozen state residents took trips on the Egyptian cruise ship between Feb. 19 and March 4, Gov. Larry Hogan said at a State House news conference. The first three coronavirus cases confirmed in the state last week were linked to the same ship.
Meanwhile, six Marylanders are aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that had been held off the coast of San Francisco for days with at least 21 people on board infected with covid-19, the disease triggered by the coronavirus.
Hogan said all were being quarantined and would be tested, and said the state is shifting its focus from containing the virus to mitigating its impact.
“We can expect the number of cases to continue to rise,” the Republican governor said.
Hogan also revealed that two covid-19 cases confirmed in the state Sunday are linked to travel to Turkey, in the case of a Harford County woman in her 80s, and to Egypt and Thailand, in the case of a Montgomery County man in his 60s. He said the Harford woman is the first person known to have contracted the virus while traveling to Turkey.
“All of our cases at this point are related to foreign travel, and so far we have no cases of transmission here in the state of Maryland,” he said.
State health officials are focusing efforts to soften the virus’ blow on elderly residents, he said. He urged residents over 60 and with compromised health to avoid large gatherings, and said state officials would meet with representatives from the long-term care industry Tuesday to ensure older residents are being monitored and protected from exposure.
Hogan also ordered all out-of-state travel by state employees canceled.
This article will be updated.