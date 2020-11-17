xml:space="preserve">
Maryland Gov. Hogan to offer coronavirus update with cases and hospitalizations on the rise

Pamela Wood
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 17, 2020 9:50 AM
Gov. Larry Hogan discusses the coronavirus pandemic last week during a news conference at the State House in Annapolis. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will discuss Tuesday the latest developments in the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hogan will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the State House in Annapolis.

The briefing comes as the state experiences a troubling surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. That’s prompted several counties to increase restrictions on activities in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.

Last week, the Republican governor warned Maryland is in a “danger zone” with the virus and ordered bars and restaurants to operate at 50% capacity, down from 75% capacity. He also encouraged people not to gather in groups of more than 25.
Several local jurisdictions have tightening rules further, with some limiting private gatherings to 10 people.

This article will be updated.

