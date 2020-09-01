Maryland to enter stage three of coronavirus recovery plan, allowing all businesses — including movie theaters — to reopen

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that all state businesses — including entertainment venues — can reopen Friday night with some limitations as the state enters stage three of its coronavirus recovery plan.
Local government officials will continue, however, to be able to keep more restrictive rules in place.
Movie theaters and live entertainment can reopen at 50% capacity, or up to 100 people at indoor venues and 250 at outdoor venues. This moves the state into the third phase of the “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” that guides the state’s reopening process.
Kelly Schulz, the state’s secretary of commerce, said the state has worked with business stakeholders in developing reopening plans.
“All Maryland businesses now can safely reopen,” she said.
Hogan made the announcement shortly before a three-day Labor Day weekend that traditionally marks the end of summer and the start of a new year. Still, he reminded Marylanders to remain cautious, noting that 41 percent of those who tested positive for the coronavirus and spoke to contact tracers had participated in family gatherings.
For much of the summer, few state-level restrictions have changed. Restaurants are open with limited indoor and outdoor seating, most stores and business are open with restrictions, and some youth sports have resumed. Houses of worship have been allowed to offer limited services.
Public schools, however, are starting the academic year with online learning instead of in-person classes — though Hogan has urged them to reconsider that decision in short order. The state school board on Tuesday approved a requirement that schools eventually offer 3½ hours of live online learning each day.
Many colleges and universities are operating largely online. And movie theaters, concert halls and clubs remained closed. The Baltimore Orioles are playing baseball games without fans at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore and Washington football teams plan to follow suit when the NFL begins playing games.
In April, Hogan announced his “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” plan, which outlined phases toward resuming activities following the cessation of all but essential activities early in the pandemic.
The roadmap does not include specific benchmarks for moving from one phase to the next. Rather, it sets broad goals in four areas: testing capacity, contact tracing, supply of personal protective gear and hospital capacity.
As the pandemic has worn on, some of those areas have improved in Maryland. Hospitalizations, for example, peaked at 1,711 in late April, compared to Tuesday’s report of 385 inpatients being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Testing has expanded, as well, with more government and privately run sites around the state. On Tuesday, for example, the state reported that more than 13,000 tests had been reported the day before. On one day in August, more than 40,000 tests were performed.
And to help with contact tracing — which involves identifying people who have been in contact with those who test positive — Hogan announced Tuesday that the state was opting into a phone-based exposure notification program run by Apple and Google.
The systems are designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the virus. Those who use iPhones will be able to opt into the system without an app, while people with Android phones will need to download an app.
But without a reliable treatment and with a vaccine still at least several months away, the pandemic remains a serious, worldwide concern. Nearly 109,000 Marylanders have tested positive and at least 3,617 people have died from the coronavirus since the state began tracking cases in March.
Under Hogan’s plan, the riskiest activities won’t resume until there’s a vaccine or “effective therapeutics” to treat people sick with COVID-19. Those activities include large-scale gatherings, “high capacity” bars, entertainment venues, regular visitation policies at hospitals and large religious gatherings.
The economic effects of the pandemic also continue to take a toll on Marylanders.
Thousands remain unemployed, and the state’s system for unemployment benefits remains troublesome for applicants. Evictions proceedings resumed in court this week, with advocates and politicians urging Hogan to put more money into rental assistance and legal aid for tenants at risk of losing their homes.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
