Maryland Gov. Hogan to offer coronavirus update Thursday

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan will offer an update on the pandemic Thursday evening.
Most of the United States has seen a troubling upward trend in new cases, hitting 100,000 new cases in one day for the first time on Wednesday. And Maryland is not immune: The state reported 1,198 new cases and 10 more deaths on Thursday, and 588 Marylanders were in the hospital.
Maryland’s hospitalization rate has more than doubled since the last low in September, and is now at levels last seen in midsummer.
Hogan’s news conferences in recent months have focused on gradually reopening businesses and boosting economic activity. In his last news conference, on Oct. 22, the Republican governor announced a plan to draw $250 million from the state’s Rainy Day Fund to provide more aid for businesses.
The spread of the virus and potential for a third wave of infections has led some local governments to reconsider restrictions put in place to slow the virus' spread. And in Europe, some countries are reinstituting lockdown-type measures.
Some Maryland school systems are walking back their decisions to bring more children into classrooms, citing increasing case rates.
Anne Arundel County’s school board voted Wednesday night to continue online learning for students through the rest of the first semester. The county’s rate of new cases went higher than 15 cases per 100,000 people, a metric that the county set as a reopening standard.
Baltimore County, meanwhile, had hoped to resume full-time, in-person instruction at four schools for students with special needs. But school officials nixed that plan for now on Wednesday, citing a case rate that surpassed 18 cases per 100,000 people.
And Montgomery County is weighing whether to tighten restrictions in hopes of curbing spread of the virus. County Executive Marc Elrich has proposed limiting gatherings to 25 people and allowing only 25% capacity at restaurants, gyms, stores, religious facilities, galleries and museums. The Montgomery County Council is scheduled to consider Elrich’s proposal on Thursday.
Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record seven-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15% to an average of 846 deaths every day.
The total U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000, and total confirmed U.S. cases have surpassed 9 million. Those are the highest totals in the world, and new infections are increasing in nearly every state.
However, Maryland’s positivity rate — a measure of the proportion of tests that come back positive — does remain below the recommended threshold of 5%. The state calculated the seven-day positivity rate at 4.21% on Thursday, while Johns Hopkins had the state’s positivity rate at 3.32%. The state and Hopkins use different formulas. Most days, the state reports between 20,000 and 30,000 tests results.
The state’s publicly reported testing data includes only molecular tests that are analyzed at labs, not the quick-result antigen tests that are becoming more available but have less reliability.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.