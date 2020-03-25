Maryland school closures extended a month due to coronavirus threat

Maryland State Superintendent Karen Salmon announced Wednesday that public schools will stay closed through April 24 due to the coronavirus threat, leaving open the possibility that students might still return if the health emergency abates.
The decision requires school systems to reinvent teaching in weeks, a kind of retooling that would normally take years, and upends the lives of families.
Parents who are essential workers will have to find child care, while others will have to learn to work from home while also teaching their children.
The new order extends the current closure. Salmon, who is the only state official with the legal authority to close schools, first decided with Gov. Larry Hogan to close schools for two weeks beginning March 16th. That period was to end March 30.
Daycares will continue to be allowed to stay open, Salmon said in a news conference Wednesday, but parents should keep children at home if possible. Child care space has been identified for some 1,200 children of essential personnel, she said.
Essential workers looking for child care can call a hotline at 1-877-261-0060.
When asked about extending the school year into summer, Salmon said the state will look at “all kinds of creative solutions” in the coming weeks. The state is focused on addressing the continuity of learning first, she said.
“None of us can say in four weeks everything is going to be great,” Hogan said. “It’s somewhat aspirational.”
The lessons that Maryland school systems came up with to keep students busy during the two week break were not intended to teach students new material, school leaders have said.
With the health crises worsening school systems began planning last week to switch to remote learning if schools were closed for a longer period of time. School officials said they will use laptops, cable television and what online materials they have already to teach students immediately. More sophisticated approaches will likely develop over time. Sonja Santelises, the city schools chief, said school superintendents in the region have begun sharing resources and ideas with each other.
But there are multiple looming decisions about whether the state should suspend some graduation requirements for high school seniors, how to provide equity for disadvantaged students, and what can be put in place for students with disabilities.
Even the basics might be hard.
Teaching a child to read without face-to-face interaction will be much more difficult, teachers said.
“Virtual learning can never take the place of in class learning. It can never replace the chemistry labs, reading circles and all of the arts that really flourish during in person teaching,” said Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association. While teachers will do everything they can, she said, “it will be important to understand that our students have lost learning."
What technology is available to students varies across the state. Baltimore County middle and high school students have their own laptops they have already taken home. The county also has a significant number of laptops in the elementary grades that could be deployed.
Baltimore City has about one laptop for every four children, and Santelises said her staff has been figuring out how they might give those out in the most equitable way. Before the coronavirus the system had already placed orders for some Chrome Books, but they may not arrive until May.
“Given the resource differences, we know that we are going to have to have a variety of options that still include some paper packets. We know that family access to internet varies across the city,” she said, so teachers and school leaders are trying to “really plan creatively.” For instance, she said, educators are trying to use cell phones, which many families have even if they don’t have wifi or a laptop.
“Cell phones might seem low tech, but actually they are not,” she said, adding that teachers can also call students.
Despite the degree of invention and improvisation Santelises said she will expect of the city school educators, she said she is realistic.
“I think right now it is requiring all of us to hold multiple truths and to think as creatively as possible... I am not relinquishing that time. I don’t think any of us are,” she said. But on the other hand, she is not going to sweep under the rug the reality that the school system will need to come up with some way to accelerate learning next year.
“We will need to have greater urgency around meeting the additional need that this emergency situation is going to present to them and to us,” Santelises said.
Salmon said schools systems will be “diligent” in providing education services to students with disabilities during the closure.
Maryland was only the second state in the nation to close all of its schools, coming only minutes after Ohio. But state leaders have been slightly more cautious in closing schools for an extended period. Kansas became the first state in the nation to close schools for the rest of the year on March 18. On Monday, Virginia ordered schools shuttered for the remainder of the school year and North Carolina said it would close until at least May 15.
Although Hogan has broad powers as governor to close businesses and institute restrictions, he does not have the authority to order public schools to close. Salmon must announce the decision.
Bost said she hopes that the state school board will move to suspend some of the graduation requirements for this year’s seniors. In normal times, the state requires students to pass a statewide Algebra I and 10th grade level English test. If students don’t pass those tests they must complete a so-called bridge project, which requires them to work with a teacher to do work that they failed in the exams.
Career technology students in their senior year may also be at a disadvantage, Bost said, because some are working on industry certifications that have standards they may not be able to meet if they are not in school. Similar questions remain whether high school students enrolled in community college will be able to get those college credits.
Federal education law requires states to give annual reading and math tests in grades three through eight, as well as some grades in high school. Last week, the U.S. Department of Education said states could apply for a waiver from that requirement. The state board of education voted to apply for a waiver Tuesday. If granted, this will be the first year in more than two decades that annual tests have not been given in Maryland.
Federal laws also require students with disabilities to get an education, and school systems have been penalized in the past for failing to provide an adequate education for that group of students. For instance, Philadelphia decided that it would not provide remote instruction to any students during the school closure because it could not address the requirements of the law for students with disabilities.
The U.S. Department of Education issued language last weekend to try to encourage school districts to do the best they can for their special education students. Santelises said she does not know of a district in the state that will not provide services.
This article will be updated.