Maryland Gov. Hogan draws $250 million from Rainy Day Fund to help businesses struggling due to coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday said he’s drawing down the state’s Rainy Day Fund to offer $250 million more in financial relief for businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing recession.
The biggest chunk of the money — $100 million — will be used to create an “emergency rapid response fund” for small businesses, so the state can pivot to help hard-hit areas or industries.
The Republican governor also announced $50 million more toward small business grants of up to $10,000, after an earlier program quickly ran out of money. Hogan said he hopes the additional funding will enable the state to “fully fund" the backlog of businesses that applied and were eligible, but did not get grants.
Another $50 million is set aside for restaurants to pay for equipment and services needed to comply with pandemic restrictions, including tents and heaters for outdoor dining, protective equipment for staff, technology to improve carryout and delivery orders, ventilation upgrades and cleaning services. The grants also can be used to pay employees or for rent.
Hogan also announced funding to expand existing programs, including: $20 million for a layoff aversion fund; $20 million for Main Street Maryland and Baltimore Main Street communities; $5 million for low-interest loans to small and minority businesses; $3 million for arts grants; and $2 million for the state’s hometown tourism program.
Hogan criticized jurisdictions that have yet to allocate federal CARES Act funding the state paid out, saying only a third of the money has been dispersed. The money is required to be spent by the end of the year, so the state is calling on local jurisdictions to match some of the new funding with unspent CARES Act dollars.
“Equally important to their survival will be all 24 jurisdictions finally moving into Stage 3” of the state’s reopening plan, Hogan said. Several jurisdictions have been slow to allow some businesses to reopen, he said, referring indirectly to Baltimore City.
“We don’t want to take away their authority but it is hurting [businesses],” he said. “We’re trying to get the schools open, we’re trying to get the businesses open, but it’s their right.”
Businesses have struggled since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Maryland in March. Many businesses were closed entirely for weeks and months, and nearly every business has faced restrictions to limit the spread of the virus, such as reduced capacity or hours and social distancing requirements.
Since March, nearly 138,000 Marylanders have tested positive for the virus and 3,924 people have died in the state. Maryland recorded 743 more cases and 12 more deaths on Thursday — the highest single-day death toll since late August.
Hospitalizations have been on an upward trend since hitting a low of 281 on Sept. 20. On Thursday, 458 people were being treated in the hospital, including 125 in intensive care.
Hogan had hinted at the economic relief plan throughout the week, including during an agriculture-focused tour of the Eastern Shore on Monday and during an online meeting of the state Board of Public Works on Wednesday. During that meeting, Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot spent several minutes haranguing Hogan for not doing more to help businesses and business owners.
Leading up to Thursday’s announcement, Hogan posted on social media that he would be unveiling “a major new economic relief initiative.”
In the early weeks of the pandemic in March, Hogan announced $175 million worth of help for Maryland businesses, including a $75 million fund for low-interest loans of up to $50,000 and a $50 million fund for grants of up to $10,000. Hogan also announced a layoff aversion fund of $7 million and payments totaling $5 million for in-state companies to make protective equipment. The rest of the $175 million came from existing programs.
Applications for the grants and loans flooded in, and some business owners who desperately needed the money complained that the state’s process of awarding the money was too slow.
Since then, almost all business have been allowed to reopen in some fashion. But limitations on capacity and requirements for social distancing and protective gear have meant that many businesses are still fighting to keep afloat. Others — particularly bars and restaurants — have had to periodically shut down after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
An unknown number of businesses in Maryland have closed for good. Franchot estimates that of the state’s 170,000 small businesses, 30,000 have closed or will close “through no fault of their own.”
He faulted Hogan for not doing more to help businesses. When the state closed its books on the most recent budget year, it surprisingly ended up with a $585 million surplus, which Franchot suggested should go to help for businesses.
“Right now we’ve got an emergency out there. Please, what can I say?" Franchot said Wednesday. “I’m happy to work with you and get something done. It’s a tragedy that’s going on right now.”
Hogan has said it would not be wise to spend all that surplus money with even worse financial problems likely in the future. And he told Franchot that a business relief plan would be coming Thursday.
The national economic recovery is stalling, Hogan said, due to the federal government’s failure to pass a second stimulus bill.
“We need both parties in Washington to stop playing politics, end the gridlock, and get this done for the American people,” who can’t afford to wait any longer, he said.
Earlier in the week, Hogan announced a plan to give up to a few thousand dollars to farmers who are contracted to grow chickens and turkeys for large poultry companies. Some contract growers were forced to “depopulate” or kill some of their flocks, or the poultry companies have sent them fewer chicks to raise — putting further financial strain on their farms.
The $10 million for the poultry program comes from federal CARES Act money.