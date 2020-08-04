Maryland Gov. Hogan bands with other states to purchase faster coronavirus tests

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that he’s working with other states to buy coronavirus antigen tests that return quick results.
Maryland formed an alliance with the states of Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia as well as the Rockefeller Foundation to negotiate to buy 3 million antigen tests, which works out to 500,000 per state.
The states are “in discussions” with test manufacturers Becton Dickson and Quidel, Hogan said Tuesday. Both companies have tests on the market that received emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The tests have not yet been purchased and it was not immediately clear what the cost may be to Maryland taxpayers.
Antigen tests look for a protein associated with the coronavirus and can return results within about 20 minutes. Conventional tests detect the virus’ genetic material and take longer to analyze in the lab.
As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened in many parts of the country, commercial labs have gotten backed up, at times taking a week or longer to return results. Such delays can make test results less useful for tracking and preventing the spread of the virus.
Hogan said in a statement that it is necessary to turn to the rapid antigen tests due to the lab delays “and the federal administration attempting to cut funding for testing.”
The multi-state purchasing pact is the first of its kind in the nation, according Hogan, and the states are willing to open their deal up to other state and local governments.