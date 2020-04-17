Whole Foods in Baltimore’s Harbor East goes online-only due to coronavirus

The Whole Foods Market in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood is going online-only this week, the latest and biggest adjustment grocers in the area have made to protect workers and customers in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The store, part of the Amazon-owned national grocery chain, transitioned on Thursday to delivery-only, joining the one in New York City’s Bryant Park as the first of Whole Foods’ online-only locations.
“This innovative approach allows Whole Foods Market to both serve more customers and meet ever-changing shopping habits,” Whole Foods spokeswoman Jenna Seelig said in a statement.
Among other measures, the company is checking employees’ temperatures daily, distributing masks and gloves across its stores, providing plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers at checkout and enforcing social distancing measures, she said.
An employee at a Giant supermarket in Largo died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, earlier this month, and grocery workers are among a large number of essential employees who say they are confronting the difficult choice between risking their health and forgoing a paycheck.
Giant, Safeway, Weis Markets and other food retailers also said they are intensifying efforts to prevent the virus from spreading in their stores as concern has grown over the safety of staff and customers in supermarkets.