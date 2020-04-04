Baltimore suspends Harbor Connector commuting services to defend against coronavirus spread

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced Saturday the city will suspend Harbor Connector maritime commuting services beginning Monday.
The suspension comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home executive order.
“This change further encourages residents to stay at home as much as possible, and to practice social distancing when commuting,” Young said in a statement. “I support Director Steve Sharkey’s decision, and know he and his team are working hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The Harbor Connector has already seen a 90% decrease in ridership since March 16, according to the announcement.