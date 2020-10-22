How does your county or city recommend celebrating Halloween during COVID-19?

Baltimore City: “Normal trick or treating, indoor haunted houses or house parties are not advised," the city wrote in a presentation. “If you decide to celebrate Halloween, celebrating at home or in an outdoor setting is preferred,” Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said Wednesday. “If you’re going to stay at home, some ideas for what you can do is you can carve and decorate a pumpkin with members of your household or you can do that outside with your neighbors who are least six feet away from you.”