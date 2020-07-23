Mask mandates in Maryland: Where you need to wear one and what you need to know

With the use of face masks shown to have a mitigatory effect on the spread of the coronavirus, more entities have issued mandates requiring them in public and private spaces.
Even President Donald Trump, once averse to mask-wearing, signaled his support for face coverings this week on Twitter.
Public health experts warn that COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, spreads via droplets that come from the mouth and nose via coughs and sneezes. It can also spread through aerosolized particles that develop through talking, laughing, singing or breathing.
But masks can reduce the size of these droplets and particles and prevent them from spreading, rendering them less likely to infect someone else.
Here’s what else Marylanders should know about their use.
When do I need to wear one?
The guidelines depend on where you are.
All Marylanders are required to wear face masks on public transportation and in grocery stores and retail establishments, as per an April executive order issued by Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan. But Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County have taken the requirements further.
Baltimore City will require mask use in public for people over the age of 2, which means you need to wear one in grocery stores, at the bank, at neighborhood parks and in places of worship. Masks are required in public outdoor spaces when social distancing is not possible, but not, say, when you’re walking your dog on an empty street.
In Baltimore County, masks are necessary for people 2 years old and older in all indoor public spaces, including recreation spaces and places of worship.
Anne Arundel County requires masks in public buildings and outside in public places where social distancing is not possible.
Generally, medical experts say people should consider wearing masks when they are in close proximity to others. You don’t necessarily need to wear one if you’re exercising outdoors by yourself or at a safe distance away from others, or if you’re driving alone in your car.
What happens if I don’t follow the rules?
According to state and local directives, people who “knowingly and willfully” violate the executive orders on mask-wearing, gathering in large groups or operating businesses without some restrictions in place is guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to one year’s imprisonment or a $5,000 fine or both.
However, it’s likely to start with a warning. In Anne Arundel County, officials said health workers would carry masks to hand out to those without them.
Hogan said Wednesday that the solution to growing positivity rates was stricter enforcement by local governments of social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing.
“No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. It’s really not that hard.”
Why are the requirements stricter in some counties relative to others?
Local jurisdictions are in charge of setting their own guidelines with respect to mask-wearing, social distancing, reopening businesses and sending students and teachers back to school buildings.
Counties can always issue further guidance or relax restrictions as local metrics fluctuate. Baltimore’s positivity rate was recorded at about 9.2% overall Wednesday, with over 9,000 infections since March. Other counties with strict mask-wearing requirements, such as Baltimore County, also have thousands of infections recorded within their borders.
And even though wearing a mask might not be required somewhere, public health experts recommend wearing one anyway. This includes anywhere crowded or where social distancing cannot be practiced.
Are some masks better than others?
Some masks, such as N95 respirators, provide more protection from droplets and aerosolized particles than others, according to guidance assembled by researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine. But these masks are in short supply and should be reserved for medical professionals and other first responders.
Surgical masks often worn by dentists and doctors also offer a good amount of protection and provide moisture-wicking ability.
Bandanas, scarves and cloth masks are also wearable options. People have made face coverings out of old T-shirts, table cloths and curtains and from scratch.
Latest Coronavirus
The best masks cover both the mouth and nose, fitting closely around the face. On excessively hot days, people should carry more than one mask with them to change one out when it becomes uncomfortable, Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said Wednesday.