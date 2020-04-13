'On the front lines every day’: Grocery union calls for drastic change in shopper behavior citing coronavirus dangers

Jane St. Louis and many of her co-workers at Safeway in Damascus have never seen so many shoppers in their store and have never felt so afraid.
“We are on the front lines every day,” said St. Louis, a 27-year employee of the store in Montgomery County. “Traffic has never been higher, and that scares us when some customers don’t do what is necessary to keep everyone safe. ... We can’t afford to see grocery stores shutting down or workers becoming too sick to work.”
St. Louis and other members of the United Food and Commercial Workers union spoke out Monday about what they see as hazardous conditions for workers in stores across the U.S., even as many supermarket chains have imposed aggressive restrictions to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
In many cases, union members said, shoppers either ignore social distancing guidelines or seem to be unaware of the harm they could cause themselves and others.
The UFCW is urging customers to make drastic changes in shopping behaviors and patterns and on Monday launched a public safety initiative that urges all shoppers to wear masks and respect social distancing. The union, in a joint effort with Safeway parent Albertsons Cos., also stepped up calls to states to designate supermarket workers “extended first responders” who then could be prioritized for testing and equipment such as masks and gloves.
“The coronavirus pandemic represents probably the greatest health and safety crisis that American grocery and food workers have every faced,” said Marc Perrone, UFCW international president. “Never in the history of this union have we been more concerned about the health an safety of food and grocery retail workers.”
Grocers have started giving employees masks or hazard pay. But some employers have not been able to find enough protective equipment and have not expanded sick benefits, Perrone said. And he said only a handful of counties and cities are mandating that anyone entering a supermarket wear a mask.
“These are in fact transmission points for this virus,” Perrone said. “It is clear that unless something changes quickly, more and more of these workers will become sick and get exposed.”
Last week in the Baltimore area, Giant, Safeway, Weis Markets and other food retailers said they are intensifying efforts to prevent the virus from spreading in their stores as concern has grown over the safety of staff and customers in supermarkets.
Giant, Safeway and Harris Teeter began limiting the number of customers allowed in stores, switched to one-way flow of traffic in aisles and encouraged customers to shop with as few family members as possible.
Perrone estimated that 30 members across retail and food processing industries have died of COVID-19 and 3,000 are no longer at work because they have become sick or exposed to an infected person.
St. Louis, a member of UFCW Local 400, which represents Safeway and Giant workers in Maryland’s Washington suburbs, and other union members said shoppers often fail to wear masks or stay six feet away from others, shop with entire families, make frequent trips to stores and discard masks and gloves in shopping carts and parking lots.
“Please for the sake of all of our safety, wear a mask or face covering when you go shopping in a grocery store," St. Louis said. "We worry about your health, and we also worry about the health of other families too.”
Janifer Suber, a worker at Vons in Lakewood, California, for more than two decades, said she has seen customers discard gloves and masks in the parking lot or in carts, which workers must then pick up.
“We need customers to change how they shop,” Suber said. "Don’t make multiple trips and bring a list, so you don’ have to spend more time in a store.
Latest Coronavirus
“I have seen firsthand the fear and concern that people in the community have, and my co-workers have about catching the virus," she said. “We worry about it every day, and the customers and the community are relying on us like never before.”