COVID vaccines are available at some Maryland pharmacies, but signing up may still be tricky. Here’s what we know.

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 03, 2021 6:00 AM

Coronavirus vaccines are being administered at 51 pharmacies across Maryland, including dozens located in supermarkets and superstores, according to the state’s health department.

Signing up for vaccines has proved tricky for many Marylanders, and the process to get an appointment at pharmacies appears to follow that trend. For example, Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine site points residents to Rite Aid’s online eligibility form, while a recorded message at one of the pharmacy locations says “our associates are not yet able to schedule or determine eligibility for COVID vaccines.”

To find an appointment, enter your ZIP code at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine and try the providers listed, which include pharmacies. If the state website says there are no appointments, adjust the mileage range with the slider at the top of the screen.

Maryland is vaccinating people 65 and older, front-line health care workers and first responders, educators, and certain essential workers. To find out whether you’re one of the estimated 2-3 million people eligible, go to https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine/.

Health officials have urged patience as the supply of doses is limited. The various pharmacies check eligibility through pre-appointment screening or by checking identification at the time of an appointment.

Here’s more information about where the vaccinating pharmacies are located and how to sign up:

Giant Food locations

There are 12 Giant pharmacies vaccinating people, with locations in the Baltimore area, the Washington, D.C., suburbs and Southern Maryland. You can sign up for an appointment by clicking “Schedule An Appointment Here”: https://giantfood.com/pages/covid-info. As of Tuesday afternoon, the website reported no available appointments. You can also call the following Giants.

Your identification will be checked at the time of your appointment to ensure you’re eligible.

Accokeek: 7025 Berry Road, Accokeek 20607

Annapolis: 2323 Forest Drive, Annapolis 21401

Baltimore: 601 E. 33rd St., Baltimore 21218

Belair: 1401 Rock Spring Road, Belair 21014

Bethesda: 10400 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda 20814

Bowie: 15520 Annapolis Road, Bowie 20715

Burtonsville: 15618 Columbia Pike, Burtonsville 20866

California: 45101 First Colony Way, California 20619

District Heights: 5500 Silver Hill, District Heights 20747

Dundalk: 1400 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk 21222

Dunkirk: 10790 Town Center Blvd., Dunkirk 20754

Elkridge: 6020 Marshalee Drive, Elkridge 21075

Ellicott City: 9200 Baltimore National Pike, Suite A, Ellicott City 21043

Frederick: 1700 King Fisher Drive, Frederick 21701

Gaithersburg: 229 Kentlands Blvd., Gaithersburg 20878

Glen Burnie: 6636 N. Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie 21061

Hyattsville: 3521 East West Highway, Hyattsville 20782

Largo: 10480 Campus Way South, Largo 20774

Lutherville: 2145 York Road, Lutherville 21093

Silver Spring: 1280 East West Highway, Silver Spring 20910

Waldorf: 3297 Plaza Way, Waldorf 20603

Westminster: 405 N. Center St., Westminster 21157

Martin’s locations

Martin’s supermarkets are reportedly vaccinating people at locations in Allegany and Washington counties. To sign up for a vaccine through Martin’s, you can visit https://martinssched.rxtouch.com/rbssched/program/covid19/Patient/Advisory. As of Tuesday night, there were no appointments available at the Western Maryland locations.

Sign up for an appointment only if you’re eligible, the Martin’s website says. Additional screening may be required at time of immunization.

Cumberland: 12101 Winchester Road SW, Cumberland 21502

Hagerstown: 1729 Dual Highway, Hagerstown, Hagerstown 21740

Hagerstown: 18726 N. Pointe Drive, Hagerstown 21742

Rite Aid locations

With five locations administering vaccines in Baltimore City and Baltimore and Somerset counties, you can sign up for your first shot by going to https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier and filling out the qualification form, which will determine if you’re eligible.

Baltimore: 2801 Foster Ave., Baltimore 21224

Baltimore: 4380 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore 21215

Halethorpe: 1400 Sulphur Spring Road, Halethorpe 21227

Nottingham: 4339 Ebenezer Road, Nottingham 21236

Princess Anne: 12154 Brittingham Lane, Princess Anne 21853

Safeway locations

Eleven Safeway pharmacies are offering the coronavirus vaccine. They are in Baltimore and Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Queen Anne’s counties. Plug your ZIP code into https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt to see appointment availability in your area.

Baltimore: 2401 N. Charles St., Baltimore 21218

Bowie: 4101 Northview Drive, Bowie 20716

Chester: 1925 Main Street, Chester 21619

Fort Washington: 990 Swan Creek Road East, Fort Washington 20744

Greenbelt: 7595 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt 20770

La Plata: 40 Shining Willow Way, La Plata 20646

Oxon Hill: 6235 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill 20745

Rockville: 5510 Norbeck Road, Rockville 20853

Upper Marlboro: 7605 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro 20772

Waldorf: 3051 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf 20603

Wheaton: 11201 Georgia Ave., Wheaton 20902

Sam’s Club

To schedule an appointment at the Sam’s Club store in Salisbury, call 410-546-1984.

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, says it’s vaccinating only those eligible under Maryland guidelines. It’s unclear how Sam’s Club is screening patients.

Salisbury: 2700 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury 21801

Walmart locations

The state health department reports 10 Walmart stores are vaccinating people in Maryland, with locations in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Garrett, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester counties. To make an appointment, call any of the following Walmart locations.

Walmart says it’s administering vaccines only to those eligible. It’s unclear how they are screening patients.

Berlin: 11416 Ocean Gateway, Berlin 21811-2549

Cambridge: 2775 Dorchester Square, Cambridge 21613-6400

Denton: 610 Legion Road, Denton 21629-2040

Easton: 8155 Elliott Road, Easton 21601-7131

Elkton: 1000 E. Pulaski Highway, Elkton 21921-6306

Fruitland: 409 N. Fruitland Blvd., Salisbury 21801-7201

Oakland: 13164 Garrett Highway, Oakland 21550-1117

Pocomoke City: 2132 Old Snow Hill Road, Pocomoke City 21851-2734

Salisbury: 2702 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury 21801-2143

CVS Health

CVS Health announced Tuesday that it plans to open 18 pharmacy locations across Maryland next week to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The pharmacy will receive about 11,000 vaccines and start administering them Feb. 11 at pharmacies in Baltimore, Bowie, Chester, Frederick, Fulton, Hagerstown, Ocean City and Rockville.

Appointments will be able to be made as early as Feb. 9, according to a news release.

Those who meet Maryland’s vaccination criteria, currently in 1C of its vaccine rollout, can sign up online at CVS.com, through the pharmacy’s app or call 800-746-7287. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

Latest Coronavirus

Baltimore Sun reporter McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.

