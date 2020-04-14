Maryland school leaders waive some graduation requirements for high school seniors

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to waive the requirement that high school seniors pass state tests in order to earn a diploma.
State graduation tests will be suspended for the first time since they were put in place in 2009 because the state has cancelled all testing this spring and closed schools until the end of April in response to coronavirus. State leaders shut schools on March 13 as the cases of COVID-19 rose.
During a normal spring, high school seniors would have had to pass American government, Algebra I and English 10 in order to earn a diploma. Those students who can’t pass the test can opt to do a project that is overseen by a teacher. Students were also required to take the Maryland Integrated Science test, although not pass it. The requirement to take the exam was lifted as well.
Seniors also won’t have to complete service learning hours, usually defined as volunteering in the community, in order to get a diploma this year. And the board voted unanimously to provide waivers for some of the hours needed to complete courses for career technology education students who are getting certifications to become nail technicians, cosmetologists and barbers.
All of the board actions taken Tuesday were intended to lessen the hurdles for seniors who are trying to graduate in the midst of a national health emergency.
The board is not reducing the requirement that seniors earn 21 credits to graduate. Local school districts that require more credits — from 22 to 26 — can reduce those requirements.
One of the central questions that remains is whether students will get a letter grade or have the option to either pass or fail a class. State Superintendent Karen Salmon said local school districts would make the decision “but i think we will see some uniformity about how that is done across the state.”
Salmon and the state board did not announce whether schools would remain closed beyond the end of April.