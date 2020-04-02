GBMC discharges first coronavirus patient who was on ventilator

The Greater Baltimore Medical Center discharged its first coronavirus patient Wednesday who required being hooked up to a ventilator.
In a video message, GBMC President and CEO John B. Chessare said the hospital was “pausing for a moment of celebration.”
The president said in the video that the emergency department has not seen an increase in the number of patients with repository symptoms.
Currently the hospital is treating nine patients who tested positive for COVID-19, Chessare said in the video, and is awaiting tests for an additional 25-30 people who are experiencing repository symptoms.
Maryland reported nearly 2,000 positive coronavirus tests Wednesday, a 20% day-to-day increase. The death toll also rose to 31 people.
“I want to assure you that GBMC is not letting down its guard down,” Chessare said. “If there is a significant surge of COVID-19 patients over the next couple of weeks, we will be ready.”
The hospital president thanked those working in the hospital, including the nurses and doctors. He also thanked the community for its unwavering support.
“When our doctors and nurses know the community has their back, it boosts up their morale and makes them want to serve even more,” he said.