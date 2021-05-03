Giant Food offering COVID vaccine in Maryland without an appointment two mornings a week

Giant Food is offering the COVID vaccine to all approved ages without an appointment in Maryland and the surrounding states twice a week, the store announced Monday.
The grocery stores will offer vaccines to those 16 and older every Monday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at all 152 locations throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Delaware.
The walk-in vaccinations are open to anybody receiving their first or second dose. Those getting their first shot will have a second one scheduled during the vaccination if needed by a pharmacist.
People can still register for a vaccine appointment through Giant’s website, and the store continues to “receive supply with plenty of appointments available each week” at the various locations, the news release said.
Giant is using vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Vaccines are offered at no cost, though people are asked to bring their health insurance card and driver’s license to the appointment.