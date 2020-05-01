Maryland sees largest single-day jump of new coronavirus cases; hospitalizations dip slightly

Maryland added 1,730 cases of the coronavirus Friday — the largest single-day increase — as the number of hospitalizations due to the virus declined slightly.
Of the 1,668 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, 1,100 are in acute care, and another 568 are in intensive care, the state says.
The state reported 51 new deaths from the coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 1,098. Officials added another probable death, meaning the infection wasn’t confirmed by a laboratory test, bringing that count to 94.
Another 97,511 have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Gov. Larry Hogan has said Maryland will not begin its reopening process until there has been a 14-day trend of decreases in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Maryland has not yet seen the number of new confirmed cases drop for two consecutive days.
This article will be updated.