Maryland confirms 1,083 new coronavirus cases, 1,496 hospitalizations Friday as stay-at-home order set to expire

The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,083 new cases of the coronavirus, and 1,496 total hospitalizations Friday, hours before the state’s stay-at-home order was set to expire.
Officials said 44 more people had died due to COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,792. The total does not include 119 additional fatalities presumed to be a result of the virus, but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test.
A “Safer at Home” advisory takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday, which allows people to leave their homes for other reasons aside from essential purposes. The amendment encourages people to practice social distancing in small groups but will not legally enforce possible violations.
The advisory also permits salons, retailers and places of worship to reopen at 50% capacity. But, meanwhile, some local governments said they would not lift their restrictions yet.
Gov. Larry Hogan said a decrease in overall hospitalizations over the last two weeks reflected the state’s readiness to ease some of the restrictions on the economy. Nearly one in five Marylanders have filed for unemployment benefits since the outbreak swept into the state in March.
Though hospitalizations have reached their lowest point in two weeks, the tally still eclipses that of one month ago.
This article will be updated.