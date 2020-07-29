Maryland’s public health chief Fran Phillips retires amid pandemic

Fran Phillips, a veteran public health nurse who has guided Maryland’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, announced Wednesday that she’s retiring.
Early on in the pandemic, Phillips was often the public face of Gov. Larry Hogan’s response to the pandemic, appearing at press conferences to dispense medical information about the virus and how it spreads.
Phillips had been serving as deputy state health secretary for public health, her second time as a high-ranking state health employee. She also had a long career in Anne Arundel County, serving twice as that county’s health officer.
Phillips will be replaced by Dr. Jinlene Chan, currently the assistant health secretary and chief medical officer.
Hogan said Chan would have “some very big shoes to fill.”
The governor presented Phillips with a citation to honor her contributions but joked that it was “not the best time unfortunately to throw you a retirement party.”
After being honored by the governor, Phillips said Marylanders “have shown great conviction” and that “we did slow the spread and we did save lives.”
Phillips, who stayed longer in her post than the one year originally planned, said “it is now time for me to return to retirement.”
She said Marylanders needed “to honor each other by wearing masks.”
Introduced by Phillips, Chan said Maryland had dramatically expanded its COVID-19 testing capabilities and that this has allowed the state “to stay open for the last couple months at Phase II.”
But she there is still community transmission in the state, and there is a particular concern about people in their 20s or 30s.
Latest Coronavirus
This story will be updated.