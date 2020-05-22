Coronavirus in Maryland: Five takeaways from the week

The smooth sailing has ended somewhat, though, as criticisms of the governor began to mount last week — particularly after the governor kicked off the first phase of the state’s reopening plan without consulting other county executives or local leaders. Many have diverged from Hogan, with some jurisdictions maintaining their district’s restrictions or moving at a slower pace than what the governor outlined in his amendment to the stay-at-home order. (The governor’s office noted that the recovery plan allows for local jurisdictions to make their own reopening decisions.)