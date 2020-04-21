Baltimore City Fire Department says 11 employees tested positive for coronavirus, two others are in quarantine

The Baltimore City Fire Department said Monday night that 11 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a memo sent by department spokeswoman Blair Adams, Fire Chief Niles R. Ford said that as of Saturday, two other employees are in quarantine. If the two individuals quarantined don’t experience symptoms, Ford said, they will return to work Tuesday.
The department, however, cautioned in the memo, that the numbers may not be accurate.
“The Baltimore City Fire Department does not have accurate information as to the number of employees who have been tested for COVID-19 because our members generally are tested through their primary care physicians, if they become symptomatic,” Ford said.
Every shift, 44 people work at the same location as the COVID-19 positive employees. Each station and its equipment were decontaminated and those who were potentially affected were quarantined, Ford said. Usually three employees share a bunk room during shifts.
The fire department said it has issued over 50 informational bulletins and written orders and several videos related to coronavirus. The department is requiring its members to wear personal protective equipment, and masks must be worn throughout the entirety of shifts. All employees have their temperatures taken before every shift. Ford said the department has “sufficient” supplies.
Maryland officials say at least 13,684 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 582 have died from it.