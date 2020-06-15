University of Maryland Medical System awarded $18.7 million federal grant to fight coronavirus

The University of Maryland Medical System will receive more than $18.7 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the ongoing effort to combat the coronavirus, the arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday.
The $18,711,424.72 grant – which is funded through the agency’s Public Assistance Grant program that reimburses communities affected by the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster – comes on the heels of the medical system establishing an Emergency Operations Center and providing technical assistance to contain the immediate threat to public health caused by COVID-19.
The medical system also supplied equipment and commodities such as personal protective equipment, decontamination system and medical services. That effort helped boost the ability to test, diagnose, and treat patients at temporary medical facilities in the state.