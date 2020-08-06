xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore City Health Department shutters Fells Point restaurant for violating COVID-19 regulations

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 05, 2020 11:03 PM

The Baltimore City Health Department closed a Middle Eastern restaurant in Fells Point for violating coronavirus restrictions.

Yemen & Gulf Restaurant at 401 S. Broadway St. was not implementing social distancing, lacked employees wearing masks and allowed indoor dining even though it’s restricted in the city, the department said.

The owner also “knowingly obstructed” a health department employee from “carrying out their powers/duties during a routine inspection,” the department said in online records.

This is the second establishment in the city to be closed due to COVID-19 violations. The health department closed Euphoria Nightclub, also in Southeast Baltimore, on Tuesday over concerns that the establishment wasn’t enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing rules.
In other news, the health department announced that because of a high chance of rain Thursday, coronavirus testing sites at both City of Refuge and St Bernardine Roman Catholic Church will be canceled and rescheduled.

