Federal courts in Maryland to restrict entry starting Thursday in response to coronavirus

The United States District Court for the District of Maryland is restricting courthouse entry beginning Thursday morning in an effort to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
U.S. District Chief Judge James K. Bredar issued a standing order Wednesday night barring the following people from entry into any U.S. courthouse or U.S. probation office in the Office in the District of Maryland without his prior permission:
- People who have been in any of the following countries or regions within the last 14 days: state of Washington; New Rochelle, New York; China; South Korea; Japan; Italy; Iran; and Egypt
- People who reside with or have had close contact with someone who has been in one of the countries listed above within the past 14 days
- People who have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency
- People who have been diagnosed with, or have had contact with, anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19