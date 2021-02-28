xml:space="preserve">
Maryland reports 827 new COVID cases and 13 deaths, along with 37,000 doses of vaccine administered

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 28, 2021 10:26 AM

Maryland health officials reported 827 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 more deaths Sunday as roughly 37,000 doses of the vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

State officials have now reported a total of 382,099 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since roughly mid-March. In addition, 7,687 Maryland residents have now died due to the disease or complications from it.

Health officials reported that 22,398 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the past 24 hours and that 14,728 residents received their second doses during that time period. In total, the state has administered more than 1.3 million doses of the vaccine, according to the state health department.

Currently, 868 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, 24 fewer people than Saturday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is now at 3.46%.

This story will be updated.

