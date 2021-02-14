Maryland reports 847 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 18 new deaths

Maryland health officials reported 847 new cases of the coronavirus and 18 more deaths Sunday.
State officials have now reported a total of 370,983 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since roughly mid-March. In addition, 7,374 Maryland residents have now died due to the disease or complications from it.
Currently, 1,166 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, according to the state. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is now at 4.63%.
This story will be updated.