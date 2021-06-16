FDA authorizes additional batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine from Baltimore plant

Federal regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Tuesday the release of an additional batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine made at the troubled Baltimore plant where production was halted earlier this year due to critical manufacturing errors.
The move brings the total number of Baltimore-made batches deemed sufficient for use to three. Neither regulators or the company have disclosed how many doses of vaccine were included in the new batch.
After receiving millions of dollars in federal subsidies to produce the vaccines, Emergent BioSolutions shut down work at the Baltimore facility in April due to a mix-up of ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the plant and launched a review of the facility. The federal government invested millions in the development of the plant, designed to produce vaccines and drugs quickly in the event of a health crisis.
The Emergent plant also was producing the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which has not yet been authorized for use in the U.S.
U.S. officials have largely stopped deploying Johnson & Johnson as production of the immunizations made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna scaled up and the Baltimore plant’s production became delayed. But the single-dose vaccine could help other countries where vaccine shipment and uptake has been far less widespread.
Matt Hartwig, a spokesperson for Emergent, said the new batch is separate from those revealed to be insufficient for use last week. He declined to say when the newly authorized batch was produced.
“We welcome the approval of an additional batch of J&J vaccine made at Emergent,” the company said in a statement. “We remain committed to addressing the FDA’s observations in order to resume production as soon as possible and look forward to continuing our work to end this pandemic.”
The plant, located near Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, still has not received emergency use authorization to manufacture more of the vaccines, according to an FDA statement. But given the continued severity of the public health crisis globally, the agency conducted a review of facility records and the results of quality testing performed by the manufacturer and concluded the additional batch was safe to use.
Representatives from the FDA did not respond immediately to requests for comment Wednesday, including about the status of the Baltimore plant’s pending authorization.
Public health experts have said despite Johnson & Johnson’s sparse use in the U.S., it holds several strategic advantages over the other two authorized vaccines. The single-dose series could be ideal for transient populations and those who live in remote areas, as well as those who remain skeptical about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use new messenger RNA technology to produce an antibody response in the body.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also is easier to store and handle, as it can be kept in a refrigerator for more than four months, unlike the other two with must be stored in a deep freeze. The FDA extended the J&J vaccine’s shelf life from three months to four-and-a-half last week.