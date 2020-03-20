Maryland’s small farmers deal with the early economic impact of coronavirus

Whether to close farmers markets or to keep them open as a food source has been a issue across the country as officials balance concerns about food access with the need for social distancing. In Los Angeles, officials have allowed outdoor markets to continue, with certain restrictions in place. A large farmers market in Houston is slated to continue in the city. The Maryland Department of Agriculture issued a statement Thursday requesting that farmers markets be allowed to remain open during the state of emergency, since they play a “critical role" in providing food to people, especially those who live in food deserts or rely on SNAP benefits.