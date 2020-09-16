Baltimore reverses course, will allow permits for some fall youth sports

Some Baltimore youth sports groups will be allowed to play this fall after Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young reversed course Wednesday and announced the city would once again issue permits for kids leagues.
The city had decided earlier this summer to suspend youth athletic programs and permits for the fall 2020 season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But the choice drew flak from families who said their children were desperate for an outlet — and who questioned why the city was still allowing adults leagues to get field permits.
Under pressure, Young announced earlier this month that the Recreation and Parks Department and Health Department would dig into the data and make recommendations for fall youth sports.
“They have met, evaluated the data and even incorporated the guidance released late last week from the state," Young said Wednesday. "Today, we are now confident to permit and provide youth sports leagues this fall.”
Youth tackle football, rugby and wrestling will still not be permitted.
This story will be updated.