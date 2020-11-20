University of Maryland, Carnegie Mellon and Facebook partner up to track coronavirus spread

The University of Maryland has partnered up with Carnegie Mellon University and Facebook to analyze more than 30 million surveys in an attempt to track coronavirus outbreaks.
In a news release, the University of Maryland wrote that the group issued the International COVID-19 Symptom Survey through Facebook earlier this year, “which asks individuals about their COVID-19 behaviors and resources, such as testing availability, mask usage, and symptoms.”
Teams with the University of Maryland Social Data Science Center and the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Group are analyzing the data to understand mask usage trends and its correlation to the rates of COVID-19 cases in certain regions.
“The insights produced through this partnership will aid researchers, health organizations, and governments in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, slowing the spread, and beginning to plan for recovery,” the university wrote.