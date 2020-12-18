As 2020 draws to a close, thousands of Maryland families are at risk of eviction

Before the pandemic, Shantel Boykin said her three kids were only vaguely aware of the issues in their home in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood — the mold in the bathroom, the missing smoke detector, the cracking windows.
But after the coronavirus hit, the setbacks facing the family multiplied. With Boykin teleworking and the boys learning online, everyone is home all day, which has caused their water and electricity bills to balloon. Unable to keep up with the new costs, Boykin fell behind on rent in May.
Soon after that, she found out she’s ineligible to receive rental assistance from the city because her landlord doesn’t have a valid rental license.
Boykin has been paying $100 here, $200 there, but she estimates she still owes around $4,700. Things got even worse for her family last month, when she got a 45-day notice to vacate from her landlord. Unless she wants to fight her case in court, Boykin has to find a new place for her family to live by Jan. 3.
Now, her kids are very aware of what’s going on.
“‘When are we moving? What’s going on? Is the property owner gonna fix the house for us?’” Boykin said they’ll ask her. “We’re all just running around with our heads cut off, trying to get through, day by day.”
Estimates from global advisory firm Stout Risius Ross LLC show that up to 200,000 households in Maryland are in a similar predicament — facing risk of eviction as coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations are skyrocketing and temperatures are dropping. The rent Boykin owes is just a small slice of the $167 million to $310 million Stout projects households in the state owe in back-rent.
In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted an eviction moratorium, which — along with an existing state moratorium — has offered limited protections to Maryland renters. But that order is set to expire at the end of this month, and a set of federal pandemic unemployment benefits run out the day after Christmas. Though Maryland courts are only hearing emergency eviction cases until at least Jan. 15 due to the latest virus surge, advocates are worried about what will happen when they are once again fully operational.
Now, they are anxiously awaiting additional aid from the federal government and for the Maryland General Assembly to convene and hopefully bolster protections for renters.
Some fear there could be a surge in evictions at a time when social services agencies and nonprofits are already struggling to keep up with an increase in need — an event Healthcare for the Homeless CEO Kevin Lindamood predicts could cause homelessness to spike to levels not seen since the Great Depression.
“People that are speculating about what is going to happen are not being alarmist,” he said. “This is a huge problem that I think we are ill-prepared for.”
Although evictions have always posed a threat to public health, a surge in housing insecurity would be especially dangerous during a pandemic. A recent study — which has not yet been peer-reviewed — found that states that lifted their eviction moratoriums saw an estimated 433,700 excess people contract COVID-19 and 10,700 excess people die from the virus.
“People that are speculating about what is going to happen are not being alarmist. This is a huge problem that I think we are ill-prepared for.”
Research also shows that Black families — who have disproportionately been the ones to sicken and die from the coronavirus — face eviction at higher rates than white families in Baltimore.
After courts resumed evictions proceedings in August, 1,308 evictions were carried out through September — compared to 4,012 evictions during the same period in 2019. Still, 47,000 failure to pay rent cases were filed in Maryland courts through those months.
But housing advocates stress that court records do not capture the number of families who choose to move under threat of eviction — before their landlords file a case against them — rather than risk the damage a formal eviction would pose to their credit score and future ability to find housing.
Carol Ott, the tenant advocacy director for the Fair Housing Action Center of Maryland, said she has seen her caseload grow from 200 to about 800 clients during the pandemic — around half of whom are in danger of eviction. She said around 350 of the people she has been assisting are protected under the CDC’s eviction moratorium, and they don’t know what they’ll do when it ends.
“People are just at the end of their rope,” she said. “Experience being a really good teacher, I would caution people instead of dismissing these folks, just in a day in your head, living this person’s life. And understanding what they’re probably going through.”
But Adam Skolnik, executive director of the Maryland Multi-Housing Association, said the 160 owners and managers of rental housing his organization represents have also been hit hard by the pandemic. As of mid-November, according to data Skolnik shared, roughly one in four of the more than 100,000 rental units MMHA members own and manage were behind on rent and around a third of residents owed multiple months of rent.
He says his members haven’t been afforded the same level of sympathy as their tenants. Instead, they’ve been the “punching bag” for advocacy groups and politicians, he said.
“There are three things I would argue that people need during a pandemic: They need food, they need medical care and they need a roof over their head,” he said. “You haven’t heard any politician anywhere say, ‘Hospitals shouldn’t get paid.’ You haven’t heard anyone say Giant and Harris Teeter should be giving away all their food for free. But you have heard politicians and advocates consistently say we should cancel the rent. Or landlords should wait for a year or for months and months and months to get paid.”
But if there’s something Skolnik and housing advocates agree upon, it’s that for tenants to be able to stay in their homes amid a pandemic and landlords to stay afloat, Congress needs to pass another stimulus package — and fast.
Federal lawmakers this week have inched closer to passing a long-delayed $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, which would include money for renters.
In the meantime, Maryland has made roughly $40 million in eviction prevention funding available through grants awarded to local governments and a program for rental units in multifamily projects financed by the state. Local jurisdictions have also set up their own rental assistance programs.
But even if another pot of money is made available, by the time it filters down to families, Public Justice Center attorney Zafar Shah said he worries thousands could have already been evicted.
In the upcoming legislative session, Shah says legislators and housing advocates alike will be focused on the question of what will happen to the thousands of families facing eviction once Maryland’s moratorium expires with the state of emergency. But he says they will also be pushing for broader reform to the state’s rent court system to incentivize landlords to seek other resolutions with their tenants before filing for eviction.
Additionally, a bill that Democratic Del. Melissa Wells of Baltimore is planning to introduce next legislative session would give tenants time to prepare a defense before they go before a judge — and would give judges broader power to delay eviction in cases of emergency.
“Because of the bigger cycle of poverty, we have to acknowledge and really look at some solutions to the essential items that everyone must have — shelter is that,” she said. “We should be looking at alternatives to make a system in which people can stay housed and in their homes or their apartments.”
In the meantime, though, Boykin is running out of time. She has less than two weeks to move her family out of their current house, and finding a two-or-three bedroom in the city during a pandemic has proved to be challenging.
Still, she says she’s not angry at the situation she’s in. Looking back, she knows she rushed into moving into her Brooklyn home — after living in a Cherry Hill apartment for six years, she was just excited to have a backyard where her kids could run around and where she could host cookouts. She says she’s learned a lot from what she’s been through and will be better equipped to hold her landlords accountable for repairs in the future.
“Moving forward, I’m OK with it,” she said. “I just hope that if I am unable to find a place by January the third, that I really don’t have to go stand before a judge and fight for whether or not I’m still going to be able to lay my head somewhere.”