‘It’s so aggressive’: Maryland nurse dies of coronavirus, leaving her son, also a nurse, sounding a warning

“I told her that I loved her, that I would honor her and her memory. I would continue being there for the kids. And I apologized to her that I couldn’t be with her there, but that I loved her, and that it was OK, she could let go, because we were going to be OK. We were going to be OK,” Patricia Caro recalled through tears. “This is a horrible, horrible virus that steals people’s last moments with their loved ones.”