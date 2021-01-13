COVID-19 in 2020: What the numbers tell us about the pandemic’s toll in Maryland

It’s highly probable, though, that some COVID-19 victims would have died last year of other causes had they not gotten the disease. It’s also possible that changes in behavior because of the pandemic contributed to decreases in deaths in certain other areas. These possibilities are reflected in the low end of CDC’s excess deaths estimate, which says that as few as 5,117 more Marylanders than expected could have died during 2020, more than 600 fewer than the official COVID-19 death toll.